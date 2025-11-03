Sunny, windy start to the work week

Any rain from last night has moved out, and clouds will continue to clear through the morning, leaving us with a bright, sunny Monday. Gusty winds will continue today, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures throughout the workweek are expected to remain above average for this time of year before a big shift this weekend, when things cool down. We’re keeping an eye out for the potential of some snow or a wintry mix on Sunday.