Sunny today but stormy tomorrow

Today will feature lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s across N.E.W.

There will be some clouds moving through the area, but today should feel like a borderline summer day.

Lows tonight will drop into the low 50s with mostly clear skies.

Friday will have sun and clouds, but also showers and a potential for thunderstorms later in the day.

Most of Wisconsin will be facing at least a marginal risk for thunderstorms.

Rain from Friday afternoon could continue into early Saturday morning.

On Saturday we'll have more sun and clouds throughout the day. If you want to be outside this holiday weekend, Saturday looks like your best bet.

There's a chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the day on Sunday.

Monday (Memorial Day) features more potential for showers, as well as Tuesday, before sunny skies return on Wednesday.