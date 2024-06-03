Sunny Sunday leads to stormy Monday

Sunday has been a warm end to the weekend with temperatures in the upper 70s and even low 80s in some neighborhoods across N.E.W.

Lows tonight are expected to fall into the mid/upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Monday will bring showers and potential for thunderstorms as well as a marginal risk for severe weather in the areas around Lake Winnebago and the Fox Valley.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler, reaching the mid 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. There's a chance for showers and thunderstorms on both days.

Thursday will cool down and also have chances for showers.

Next weekend will be mostly sunny throughout with temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s.