Sunny stretch includes stormy speed bump

Sunday has lived up to its name, bringing mostly sunny skies during the day with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s and lows 80s.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible during the night although severe weather is not expected.

Temperatures tonight are expected to drop below 60 degrees.

We're looking forward to more high temperatures in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies on Monday during the day, but there is a chance for severe weather with thunderstorms rolling through late Monday night and possibly into early Tuesday morning.

After those strong systems pass through Wisconsin, we're looking at mostly sunny skies through Thursday before showers return next weekend.