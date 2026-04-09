Sunny stretch, for now

Overall, the next three days will bring us nice weather. Other than a few spotty showers tonight, we’ll see plenty of blue skies, with temperatures in the 50s.

Saturday starts off nice, but Saturday night is when we enter another active weather pattern. Rain moves in late, and we’ll continue to see chances for rain into early next week. We could also see thunderstorms, and on Monday, a few of these storms could turn severe.

Flooding will be a concern next week, so stay aware of water levels in creeks and rivers.