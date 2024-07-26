Sunny & Smoky Weekend?

We have another GREAT weather day in store for us! High pressure stalling over the great lakes means lots of sunshine! Highs will be near normal in the low 80s and expect low humidity. The cherry on top is calm winds! Make sure to grab some sunscreen as you're headed out the door!

Weather will continue to exceed expectations this weekend! Lots of sunshine and mid 80s for Saturday. Dew points remaining comfortable in the low 60s.

More clouds on Sunday as our high temperatures climb near 90 degrees.

Lots of 90s for next week and we can expect a couple chances for rain and thunderstorms but not anticipating severe weather.

