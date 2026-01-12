Sunny skies to start the week

We start off the workweek on a nice note. We will enjoy sunny skies for most of Monday. Winds from the southwest will help bring in warmer air, allowing temperatures to reach the mid to upper 30s. While this wind will bring warmer air, it will also create wind chills, so it may feel a bit colder at times.

Overnight, clouds will build back in. Temperatures will be right around freezing, leading to different precipitation types across the area. In the Fox Valley, expect more rain with some sleet mixing in, while farther north, more snow is expected. This wintry mix will develop late tonight and continue into Tuesday morning, so expect slick roads for your morning commute.

Temperatures will climb to around 40 degrees before a cold front moves through and ushers in much colder air for the rest of the week.