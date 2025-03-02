Sunny skies to start March

Saturday marks the beginning of Meteorological Spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

While we began the month with temperatures lower than normal in the upper 20s, we have sunshine abound!

Saturday night temperatures will fall into the low double digits with mostly clear skies.

Sunday will be another sunny day with temperatures closer to normal in the low 30s.

Monday highs will rise in the mid/upper 40s with partly sunny skies during the day.

We should see rain beginning Monday night going into Tuesday with the potential for snow on Wednesday.