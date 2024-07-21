Sunny skies for Packers Training Camp

Sunday has been another sunny day with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

Low temperatures are expected to drop into upper 50s/low 60s tonight.

Monday will be similarly sunny and warm with highs expected to return to the lower 80s.

It will be a perfect day for the first day of Packers Training Camp and the opening of the 2024 EAA AirVenture.

Tuesday will also be in the low 80s but presents the greatest chance for rain and storms during the late morning into the afternoon.

Most of the rest of the week should be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s/low 80s until temperatures heat up into the mid/high 80s next weekend.