Sunny skies, cold air

Our temperatures return to below average today, with highs in the low 20s. Winds will be light, so wind chills won’t be as harsh. Skies will be mostly sunny, with a few clouds increasing later in the day. Conditions turn partly cloudy overnight.

Tomorrow will be similar, with highs again in the low 20s and mostly sunny skies.

Over the next week, temperatures will generally remain between 20 and 30 degrees. Our next chance for snow arrives Thursday into Friday morning, with light accumulation possible