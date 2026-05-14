Sunny skies and warmer temperatures

The sun will be shining today, helping warm temperatures into the mid-60s to low 70s. Winds will be light for the first half of the day but will pick up again this evening. Overnight, rain will move through the area, and there could be pockets of thunder.

Rain moves out early Friday, and blue skies return. However, some scattered showers are possible later in the day. Highs tomorrow will reach the 70s, and it will be windy.

Saturday will be even warmer, with some areas reaching the 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday night into Monday could bring heavy rain and strong thunderstorms.