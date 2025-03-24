Sunny skies after the snow

After another wintry storm in early spring we are looking at how much snow fell in our area.

Many areas further north saw between 6-9 inches while areas further south in the Fox Valley and lakeshore saw between 2-4 inches.

Our roads remain slick thanks to the snow that has already fallen and the blowing snow thanks to strong wind gusts.

Monday highs were largely in the mid 30s, below normal, although it has felt colder thanks to our wind gusts.

Our stronger gusts will calm down overnight and into tomorrow and with Tuesday highs in the mid 40s, it will feel noticeably warmer.

Tuesday kicks off a stretch of mostly sunny days with Wednesday and Thursday highs around the low 50s.

More rain showers are expected to return at the end of the week.