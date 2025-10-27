Sunny, Seasonable Start to the Week

The work week is off to a bright and comfortable start across Northeast Wisconsin. Morning temperatures in the mid-30s will climb into the mid-50s this afternoon under plenty of sunshine — a pleasant and seasonable day for late October.

Clouds will begin to move in tonight, but conditions remain quiet. Overnight lows will dip back into the upper 30s, setting up another cool but comfortable start to the day on Tuesday.

Tuesday will bring a few more clouds and a bit of a breeze, but temperatures will stay mild with highs once again in the mid-50s. Winds could pick up at times during the afternoon, adding a little extra chill, but overall it will still be a great day to enjoy some late fall sunshine.

Expect seasonable temperatures, dry conditions, and partly sunny skies through midweek.

