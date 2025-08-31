Sunny end to holiday weekend

More sunshine is expected to take us from the end of August to start of September with Labor Day feeling like summer.
With Labor Day signifying the unofficial end of summer, our temperatures will start to feel more like fall as we go into September's first week.
Showers and storms are possible later in the week.
