Sunny but smokey to end the weekend

After some rain and storms to start the weekend, we're looking at clear skies to end Saturday.

Wildfire smoke continues to linger across the state with an Air Quality Alert in effect through early Monday.

Sunday will be a touch hazy because of the smoke although we're ending the weekend with sunny skies and highs in the low/mid 80s.

We're expecting another sunny stretch with highs in the upper 80s to begin the upcoming week.

Wednesday could bring showers and thunderstorms before cooler temperatures below normal in the 70s take us into next weekend.