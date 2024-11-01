Sunny but cooler to begin November

Sunshine is expected to greet us throughout the first day of November thanks to high pressure in the region.

High temperatures will be slightly below normal, only reaching the upper 40s across most of northeast Wisconsin.

Lows will drop into the low 30s.

Saturday will have mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the mid 50s.

Showers and some gusty winds expected for the Packers game on Sunday.

Rain chances are expected to continue into Monday and Tuesday with warmer temperatures in the mid/low 60s.

The rain is good news for northeast Wisconsin which is experiencing moderate and severe drought conditions.