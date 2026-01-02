Sunny but cold Friday

Clouds cleared out overnight, setting the stage for a bright and mostly sunny day. Skies will stay mostly sunny through the afternoon before clouds begin to increase later this evening. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will remain cold, with highs only reaching the mid-teens. A light breeze will make it feel even colder, with wind chills hovering in the negatives and low single digits throughout the day.

Overnight, temperatures will fall to around 10 degrees as cloud cover continues to increase. By early Saturday morning, there is a chance for light snow to develop, with a dusting to half an inch possible. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and slightly milder, with afternoon highs climbing into the low 20s.

Sunday will be below average once again, and Sunday night into Monday morning brings the potential for more significant snow accumulation. After this system moves through, warmer air settles in for the start of the week.