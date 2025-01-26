Sunny and windy to end the weekend

After a light dusting of snow, Saturday night isn't expected to bring any more precipitation.

Low temperatures Saturday night will drop to as low as ten degrees with gusty winds as strong as 30mph.

Sunday is expected to be cooler with highs in the low/mid 20s along with more of the gusty winds that dominated on Saturday.

Sunday wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph during what's expected to be a mostly sunny day.

Monday will be noticeably warmer with highs expected to crack the low 40s although wind gusts could once again hit 40 mph in the afternoon.