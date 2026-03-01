Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunny and chilly March opener

After some light snow hit our southern neighborhoods, we're expecting a mostly cloudy final night of February.
The first day of March will be sunny, but on the chilly side with highs below normal in the mid/upper 20s.
More sunshine continues to start the week. Temperatures will increase throughout the week with multiples days of precipitations.

