Sunny 40s to start the week

After Friday and Saturday were unusually warm, Sunday highs dropped back to normal in the low 40s.
A sunny end to the weekend will carry over to a sunny Monday with calmer winds and highs back in the low 40s.
Tuesday will begin with early showers.
During the upcoming week our highs will largely hover at or above normal in the 40s.
