As the Summer Solstice approaches this Friday, we are feeling the summer-like heat.

Highs are expected to be in the low/mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

There is a slight chance for rain and active weather further south later tonight.

Wednesday will be an active weather day with storms and showers expected throughout the day.

Highs will drop into the 70s on a day where we won't see the sun much.

Highs will warm back up as we approach the weekend which could feature a 90-degree day.