Sun before the snow

Friday is shaping up to be a mostly sunny day with some clouds.

After gusty winds dominated Thursday, Friday's wind should be much calmer.

Snow arrives on Saturday in the early morning hours before continuing through the day and into the evening.

A Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most counties in northeast Wisconsin lasting from early Saturday morning until Saturday night.

Most areas could get between 3-6 inches of snowfall with some areas possibly receiving more.

Colder temperatures will follow to end the weekend and begin next week.