Sun and frigid wind chills ahead

We're expecting a sunny start to the week with mostly sunny skies with increasing clouds later in the afternoon.

Monday highs will reach the low 20s while night temperatures will drop into the low single digits.

Frigid wind chills are expected late Monday night into early Tuesday morning ranging from -15 to -25 in areas further north.

Tuesday will be similarly sunny, but colder with high temperatures only expected to crack the low double digits.

There is potential for accumulating snow on Wednesday before we return to the sunshine.