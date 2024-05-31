Sun and clouds to end May

The last day of May will be a warm Friday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures rising to the upper 70s and possibly reaching 80.

Clouds will be moving through N.E.W. throughout the day but rain isn't expected in our neighborhoods during the day.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers beginning in the late morning and continuing throughout the day resulting in slightly cooler temperatures.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with warm temperatures.

Monday through Thursday of next week will have sun and warm temperatures but also chances for rain and/or storms.