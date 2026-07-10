Summer weather returns

Skies will be mostly sunny today with seasonable temperatures in the low-80s and comfortable humidity levels, making for a pleasant summer day.

Sunshine continues tomorrow as temperatures begin a gradual warming trend, with highs reaching the mid-80s on Saturday.

Most of the weekend will remain dry and sunny, though a stray shower can't be ruled out across northern areas.

By Sunday, a stretch of hotter weather settles in. Afternoon highs will climb to around 90 degrees, while dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s will make it feel closer to 100 degrees at times. This hot weather will continue through much of the work week.

Looking ahead to next week, sunshine will dominate the forecast through much of the week. However, a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms could develop around the middle of the week as the heat and humidity continue to build.