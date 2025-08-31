Summer unofficially comes to an end

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer as we turn the calendar to September.
The holiday should be a sunny one with highs expected to reach 80 degrees.
More sunshine is expected to follow on Tuesday before chances for rain and storms on Wednesday.
Highs will drop to fall-like highs in the low 60s as we go through September's first week.
