Summer temperatures on the way

After some early rain, Saturday afternoon and evening will have mostly sunny skies as temperatures drop from the upper 60s down to the mid 50s.

There are chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms in some of our northern neighborhoods this evening, but severe weather is not expected.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy beginning in the early afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60s/low 70s with gusty winds.

Temperatures will rise into the low 80s as next week progresses as our normal high temperatures continue to increase throughout June.