Summer-like with a few storms to start the weekend

Widespread dense fog out there this morning with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10am. Once the fog lifts we'll see a good mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 away from the lake and closer to 70° lakeside. Scattered showers and storms rumble through after midnight and exit by 9am Saturday. The rest of the weekend will be dry and warm with a touch of humidity. Temps will continue to warm into the low to mid 80s early next week.