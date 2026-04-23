Summer-like warmth before storms move in

Today will feel almost summer-like across northeast Wisconsin, as southerly winds bring in warmer air. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s, while lakeshore areas remain cooler. Winds will be strong, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour this afternoon.

We start Thursday mostly sunny, but clouds will increase throughout the day. Tonight, rain moves in, and we could see a few thunderstorms capable of producing strong winds and periods of heavier rainfall. The heaviest rain is expected overnight, with scattered showers continuing into Friday. Totals will be between 0.5" to 1.0"

Conditions dry out over the weekend before our next chance of rain arrives early next week. It will be important to continue monitoring river levels.