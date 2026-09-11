Summer-like to start the weekend

We’ll enjoy more nice weather to close out the workweek. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day, with a few passing high clouds possible this afternoon. It will be breezy once again, with southwest winds gusting near 20 mph. Those southwest winds will bring warmer and more humid air into the region, pushing afternoon highs back into the low 80s with a hint of humidity.

Friday evening looks great for any outdoor plans. Temperatures will fall from the mid 70s into the upper 60s during the evening before settling into the mid-60s overnight. We’ll see a few more clouds develop after sunset ahead of a broken line of showers that will move through very early Saturday morning. The showers should clear the area before most of us are even awake. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs again reaching the low 80s and it will feel a bit more humid.

We’ll notice changes on Sunday. Highs will reach the low to mid-70s, and humidity will drop. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with much more seasonable conditions.

Late Sunday into Monday, our next weather system will move through the region, bringing a better chance for widespread rain across Northeast Wisconsin. Some areas could pick up decent rainfall totals, and a few thunderstorms will also be possible, especially as the system moves through Monday.

Behind that system, temperatures turn cooler for the start of the new workweek. Highs will generally be in the upper 60s to low 70s, giving us a more fall-like feel to kick off the week.