Summer-like Packers home opener!

Guess what! Our highs reached the 80s for the third day in a row! We have also spent the last 6 days above average. Wildfire smoke remains in the upper atmosphere across Wisconsin.

Tomorrow will still see temperatures in the 80s! Expect partly cloudy skies and light winds.

Hurricane Francine is a now a post-tropical cyclone and is bringing some rain to the Midwest. There is a chance we will see some light showers on Sunday. Rain, paired with high dew points could make for a slightly uncomfortable Packer's home opener.

Next week - the 80s stick around with sunny skies!

Temperatures look to remain above normal throughout the next 2 weeks. No real "weathermakers" in the forecast!

