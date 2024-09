Saturday felt like a sunny autumn day with clear skies and high temperatures only reaching the mid 60s.

Low temperatures will make Saturday night feel like fall as well with most of northeast Wisconsin dropping into the upper 40s.

Sunday will have mostly sunny skies as we heat back up to the mid 70s.

Sunny skies will continue throughout next week with highs jumping up the 80s with a possibility of a 90-degree day later in the week.