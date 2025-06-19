Summer is around the corner

Our highs will be in the 80s on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds with storms chances beginning in the afternoon.

We are under a marginal risk for severe weather across northeast Wisconsin.

Storms could be strong to severe as we go into the evening.

Astronomical Summer is right around the corner with the summer solstice taking place on Friday.

More clouds and chances for storms will pop up again heading into the weekend.

We are expecting our first 90-degree day of the year this weekend as our temperature, dew points and heat indices all increase.