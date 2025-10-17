Summer highs in late October

Friday high temperatures had us feeling like summer again!
Late night rain is expected across northeast Wisconsin going into the early hours of Saturday morning.
After early morning rain, Saturday will warm up back into the 70s with mostly sunny skies during the day.
Similar to Friday, Saturday will have late showers going into early Sunday morning.
Sunday highs will cool down to our normal highs in the upper 50s.
