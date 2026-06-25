Summer heat coming soon

Yesterday brought us multiple severe thunderstorms. These storms produced large hail, gusty winds, and very heavy rain in some areas. Around Green Bay, flash flooding occurred after 2 to 4 inches of rain fell.

Today's weather is quieter, although it will not be completely dry. This morning, there is some locally dense fog, and as we head through the rest of the day, we will see a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers are possible throughout the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder may accompany these showers, but no severe weather is expected. High temperatures today will be in the low 70s.

The weather looks pleasant Friday and Saturday as temperatures gradually warm. Highs will reach the mid-70s Friday and the upper 70s on Saturday. As we head into next week, heat becomes the main focus. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s, with dew points in the 70s. The combination of heat and humidity will make conditions uncomfortable, so be sure to take precautions if spending time outdoors. With the heat and humidity will also come the potential for thunderstorms.