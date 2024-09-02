Summer days with autumn nights

Sunny skies are here for the holiday weekend and most of the first week of September thanks to high pressure in the area.

The first day of September was also the first day of the meteorological fall, and while the days might have a touch of summer still in them, nighttime will begin to feel like fall.

Labor Day highs will be in the mid 70s while lows at night will be in the 50s.

Tuesday will be a little bit warmer with highs in the upper 70s although our skies may not be as blue with wildfire smoke expected to pass through Wisconsin.

Highs will be right around the upper 70s/low 80s on Wednesday with more sunshine.

Thursday and Friday are our best chances for rain this week as our temperatures drop into the 60s this weekend when more sunny skies are expected.