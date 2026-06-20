Summer arrives this weekend

This weekend marks the start of astronomical summer, but temperatures will not feel like it. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-70s, still very comfortable, just not summer-like. Next week will also see highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday will bring plenty of sunshine, but afternoon pop-up showers are possible. There could also be a few claps of thunder.

Weather for Father’s Day and the first day of summer looks pleasant, with partly cloudy skies. There could be a few stray showers, but most of the area will remain dry.

Scattered rain chances return in the middle of next week.