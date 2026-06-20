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Summer arrives this weekend

Jordan's forecast
Summer arrives this weekend
Posted

This weekend marks the start of astronomical summer, but temperatures will not feel like it. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-70s, still very comfortable, just not summer-like. Next week will also see highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday will bring plenty of sunshine, but afternoon pop-up showers are possible. There could also be a few claps of thunder.

Weather for Father’s Day and the first day of summer looks pleasant, with partly cloudy skies. There could be a few stray showers, but most of the area will remain dry.

Scattered rain chances return in the middle of next week.

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