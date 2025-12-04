Subzero wind chills make a cold day even colder

Grab your layers as you head out today!

Temperatures this morning are close to or below zero, and a light breeze is pushing wind chills into the negative teens. After a frigid start, highs will only reach the low teens this afternoon, so the cold isn’t going anywhere. Today will be mostly sunny before clouds start to move in overnight. Winds will pick up, with gusts near 20 miles per hour tonight.

Tomorrow morning, as you’re getting your day started, light snow showers will begin and continue into the afternoon. Overall, the snow will be light with accumulation below 1 inch, but since it will be falling during commute hours, there could be travel impacts. Be careful on the roads tomorrow, as there may be slick spots.

Below-average temperatures will be sticking around for the foreseeable future, and we have a few more chances for light snow over the next few days. We’re also keeping an eye on the potential for more significant snowfall in the middle of next week.