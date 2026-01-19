Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Subzero wind chills all day
Monday will be a mostly sunny day with some light blowing snow in some areas further north.
Highs will be in the low single digits with gusty winds making our temperatures feel even colder with subzero wind chills all day.
Temperatures far below normal will take us through the end of January.

