Strong winds and a storm

Friday saw temperatures reach the 70s further inland with most of the Fox Valley in the mid/upper 60s.

The warmer/above normal temperatures will continue as Friday night lows only drop to the 50s.

There is a chance for severe weather Friday night with most of northeast Wisconsin is placed under a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms.

Most of our chances for rain and storms will be after midnight going into the early hours of Saturday morning.

Saturday will be similarly warm with highs in the upper 50s/low 60s.

A wind advisory has been issued covering most of the day for counties along the lakeshore and Fox Valley.

Sunday will see temperatures drop down to the 40s before begin the next work week in the low 50s.