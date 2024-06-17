Stormy conditions to start the week

With temperatures in the high 80s and low pressure in N.E.W., stormy conditions are here to start the week.

We could see smaller storms and scattered showers in the late morning into the early afternoon.

Chances for scattered thunderstorms pick up in the afternoon with the best chance of severe weather occurring closer to central Wisconsin.

Low temperatures tonight will fairly warm, in the low/mid 70s.

Expecting high temperatures on Tuesday to break into the low 90s with mostly sunny skies and lows once again in low/mid 70s.

Chances for thunderstorms will be present between Tuesday night and most of the rest of the week including the official start of summer on Thursday.