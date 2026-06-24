Storms today with summer warmth on the way

Rain showers will move through the area this morning. Once the morning rain tapers off, we’ll see a brief lull with the potential for some breaks in the clouds. However, any sunshine that develops will help destabilize the atmosphere and set the stage for additional storm development later in the day.

This afternoon and evening, showers and thunderstorms are expected to move across northeast Wisconsin. The region is under a Level 1 severe weather risk, meaning a few storms could become strong to severe. All severe weather hazards are possible, including gusty winds, hail, and localized heavy rainfall. The tornado risk is low but not zero.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Severe weather is not expected.

Temperatures will remain in the mid-70s through the remainder of the workweek, but a return to summer warmth is in sight. Temperatures will gradually climb over the weekend, and by next week highs are expected to reach the mid-80s, with some locations potentially approaching 90 degrees. Humidity levels will also increase, making conditions feel more uncomfortable. This warmer, more humid pattern will also bring additional chances for thunderstorms next week.