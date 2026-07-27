Storms, heat, and humidity

There is a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms to move through the area during the mid-morning, bringing the threat of damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain. The first round of storms exits by late morning.

Behind the morning storms, skies turn partly sunny and conditions quickly become hot and humid. Afternoon highs climb into the mid-80s to low 90s, while dew points rise into the low 70s, making it feel even more oppressive.

The combination of heat and humidity will help fuel a second round of thunderstorms from mid-afternoon through the evening. Some of these storms could once again become strong to severe, with damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall as the primary threats.

Much more comfortable weather arrives tomorrow. Expect mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Pleasant conditions continue through the middle of the week before the chance for showers and thunderstorms returns toward the end of the workweek.