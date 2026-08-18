Storm chances today before sunshine returns

After a beautiful start to the week, rain and storm chances return today.

A broken line of showers is moving through the area early this morning, but most of us will start Tuesday dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. By mid-afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop, with storm chances continuing into the evening.

A few storms, especially to the south, could become strong to severe. The primary concern is damaging wind gusts, although some hail is also possible. A few storms may produce brief periods of heavy rain, but rainfall will be hit-or-miss and is unlikely to provide the soaking rain needed to make a dent in our drought.

Temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees today, with humidity a bit higher than yesterday.

The good news is that the clouds and storms move out tonight, setting the stage for a beautiful stretch of weather Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will feature plenty of sunshine, lower humidity and comfortable highs near 80 degrees.

Humidity starts to build again Friday, bringing our next chance for showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances continue into Saturday as well.