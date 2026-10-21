Staying mild and dry

Some patchy fog has developed this morning, though it’s not as widespread as yesterday. The fog will lift after sunrise as temperatures begin to climb, giving way to a beautiful day. Skies will be mostly sunny, with a few passing clouds this afternoon. A light southerly breeze will help push temperatures higher than yesterday, with most areas reaching the upper 60s and a few spots possibly hitting the low 70s. That’s about 15 degrees above average for mid-October.

Tonight will be clear and quiet, with lows dropping into the upper 40s. Another round of potentially dense fog is possible Thursday morning, but once it clears, we’re in for another pleasant day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-60s. Friday will bring another day of sunshine and mild temperatures.

A few more clouds will move in over the weekend, but we’ll still see periods of sunshine. Temperatures will remain well above average, running 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal through Sunday.

Our stretch of dry weather will likely come to an end Monday as a cold front moves through. A few light rain showers are possible, along with a return to more seasonable temperatures. Highs will fall back into the 50s.