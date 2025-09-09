Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Staying in the 70s all week

Temps are starting out 10-20° warmer than yesterday morning and will warm to normal in the mid 70s this afternoon. Clouds will be increasing today with isolated showers and rumbles of thunder tonight into Wednesday. No severe weather is expected. Dry with decreasing clouds Thursday, but the next chance of storms moves in Friday evening into Saturday. Highs reach the mid 70s most of the week but will make a run at 80 degrees Friday and Saturday.

