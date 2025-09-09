Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
David Crowley announces bid for Wisconsin Governor

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley is the second Democrat to announce his bid for Wisconsin Governor.

Crowley hinted at a possible run when Governor Tony Evers announced he would not be seeking a third term back in July.

Crowley joins Democratic Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez — who made her announcement just days after Govenor Evers made his announcement that he not be seeking re-election.

In a campaign video posted to YouTube, Crowley shared the accomplishments he was able to overcome in Milwaukee like focusing on jobs, cutting carbon emissions, and balancing the budget.

Crowley went on to say that President Donald Trump's chaos and cruelty means that the Wisconsin we cherish will perish unless we fight and unite.

