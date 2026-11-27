After a relatively quiet Thanksgiving, Black Friday is shaping up to bring more of the same. Skies will start off cloudy this morning, but we’ll begin to see some clearing around lunchtime. By the end of the day, skies should be mostly clear.

It will be a breezy start, with wind gusts approaching 25 mph. However, winds will gradually ease throughout the afternoon. If you're heading out for some early Black Friday shopping, temperatures will be in the mid-30s this morning before climbing into the upper 40s by afternoon. That’s nearly 10 degrees above average for late November.

Clouds will move back in overnight as a quick-moving system approaches. A narrow band of showers is expected to move through during the early morning hours Saturday. Some freezing rain could mix in, especially across northern areas, potentially creating a few slick spots.

The system will move out quickly, with sunshine returning for the remainder of the day. High temperatures Saturday will reach the upper 40s.

Clouds will return on Sunday, followed by a brief cooldown to start next week. Highs will fall into the low 40s on Sunday before dipping into the upper 30s on Monday.

The cooler weather won't last long, though. Seasonably mild temperatures return Tuesday as we kick off December. Highs will climb back into the upper 40s by the middle of next week, keeping us on the milder side of late-fall weather.