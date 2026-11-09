Staying above average, for now

The first few days of November have been warmer than average and yesterday was no exception. Highs climbed into the low 60s Sunday afternoon, and we will continue that trend today. Typically, highs are around 47 degrees on November 9. This afternoon, a breeze out of the southwest will help boost temperatures into the mid to upper 50s, about 10 degrees above average. We will see these mild temperatures despite partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some clearing will begin toward sunset.

Overnight, skies will become mostly clear and remain that way into Tuesday. Tomorrow, sunny skies return, and that sunshine will help warm us up even further. Highs on Tuesday will climb back to around 60 degrees.

A cold front will pass through on Wednesday, bringing changes for the end of the workweek. Clouds will increase ahead of the system Tuesday night, with rain chances rising by Wednesday morning. We will see scattered showers on Wednesday, with a few isolated showers lingering into Thursday. There may even be a few flurries across the north.

Behind this front, winds will pick up and temperatures will cool off. By the end of the workweek, temperatures will return to near or slightly below normal.