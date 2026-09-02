Starting Wednesday with some storms

A line of thunderstorms is moving through this morning, and some of those storms have turned severe with strong wind gusts. The line will continue to push through this morning, with a few showers lingering behind it. By late morning and into the afternoon, rain will move out and skies will gradually clear, allowing for some sunshine by this afternoon.

Temperatures will still run above average today, but it won’t be nearly as hot as the upper 80s to low 90s we experienced to start the week. Highs will reach the low 80s today and remain in the low 80s for the rest of the week. Humidity will also ease, though it won’t feel completely dry. Dew points will fall into the mid-60s today, making for a more comfortable feel compared to earlier this week.

The unsettled pattern doesn’t end today. We’ll continue to see chances for rain and thunderstorms throughout the rest of the week, with temperatures staying relatively warm in the low 80s.